By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS – Multinational network, Longrich International Nigeria, weekend, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its existence in Nigeria, promising to do more in impacting lives of Nigerians in the near future.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary of the company held in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Longrich International, Alex Jia said: “The foundation we have built in first 10 years was made possible with ambitions, without ambitions, how can we open over ten new branch marketing within one year in 2019? Without ambitions, how can we generate over 150 new star Directors in the past five years, and over 90 of them are from Nigeria?

“I believe with the foundation of ten years, new members will move faster and higher, so let’s all work hard to move to another level of 10 years.”

Also speaking at the event, a five Star Director of Longrich, Dr. Titilope Ejimagwa said though they had teething problems at the initial stage of Longrich, personal sacrifices helped in launching the company.

Ejimagwa said: “Building the trust of customers to believe in a new brand was challenging, we had to put in a lot of work and make a lot of personal sacrifices, practically marketing, training and seminars week in week out help us to stand the challenges of the first ten years.

“It is good to look back and be grateful for the success we have achieved due to our input, God was really there with us. Now, as we look into the future of the next ten years, new members are going to write their own history for the next 10years and we shall all by the grace of God witness greater success.”

The anniversary was filled with music, dance and lot of funs, as Nigerian afrobeat musicians, Francis Atela and Timi Dakolo thrilled the audience, as lucky winners emerged in the raffle draw.

