By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Management of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has assured members of the public that all important documents and records are intact after an early morning fire gutted it’s National Office, Yaba, Lagos on Wednesday morning.

It also confirmed that there was no life lost in the process.

A statement by Head, Public Affairs Department, Moyosola Adesina, commended the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and others emergency responders for prompt response to the situation.

According to Adesina,”WAEC wishes to inform the general public that there was an early morning fire incident at the WAEC National Office, Yaba, Lagos.

“It was swiftly contained by a combined team of fire fighters.

“Thankfully, no life was lost and all important documents and records are intact.”

