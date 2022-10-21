The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has sought the support of governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), for the allocation of human rights funds.

Mr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, Executive Secretary, NHRC, made this known when he led a delegation of management staff of the commission, on a courtesy visit on Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, on Friday in Abuja.

Ojukwu explained that the visit was to enable NHRC have a robust discussion on the issue of operationalising the human rights funds, through the NGF.

“It is in recognition of the importance of the relationship between the states and the commission that the governing council seeks to strengthen this partnership, and to ensure the sustenance of a fruitful partnership.

“The commission will appreciate that Your Excellency can use his good office to facilitate issues concerning the commission.

“Your Excellency, one of the key provisions on the amended Act was aimed at financial autonomy through the establishment of the Human Rights Funds under Section 15 of the NHRC Act (as amended).

“Also, making the funds of the commission to be a direct charge on the consolidated revenue funds of the federation,” he said.

He explained that by the provisions of Section 15, the commission’s governing council intended to achieve these through consultation, sensitisation, and advocacy, among others.

“The funds realised will be paid into a dedicated account to be used for the purposes prescribed in the Act, and will accommodate and respect request by donors on how funds donated may be utilised within the law” he said.

In his response, Tambuwal stated that the forum was an institution that had continued to support government at the center, and would support in the promotion and protection of human rights.

The governor said the forum would help in advocating for the commission to get funding, not only on paper, but in reality as stated in the Act.

“We quite appreciate the commission in a democratic setting when it was established in 1995, to possibly reduce some pressure from the international community.

“Well, it was a good thing they were able to do it, that is why whether in military or civilian rule, we must at all times do things that will outlive us and for the common good of our people.

“In 2010, when I presided over the House of Reps as Speaker, alongside the Senate we were able to pass the amendment law which has now given you a better legal framework,” the governor said.

According to him, the partnership with the commission is just starting, and the NGF, which is an institution that supports good governance in Nigeria, will ensure sustenance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the amended Act will address inadequate powers and funding challenges, which have hindered NHRC from operating effectively since its establishment.