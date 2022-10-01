By Moses Nosike

For Nigeria to have a prepared leaders of tomorrow, youth empowerment must be taken seriously. Many youths are into drug addict, crime, obtaining by tricks, yahoo, yahoo etc. because they are frustrated, no proper guidance and meaningful empowerment. Add to it, the rate of unemployment in the country has affected our youths.

For us, Starguys Twins, we decided to contribute our quota in nation-building by designing youth oriented shows that promotes talents, skills, organising trainings to empower the youths harness their potentials and by extension create jobs for themselves.

Following this, our recently concluded TV Reality show, FilmHouse Africa has produced winners as Ojo Beauty emerged winner of the maiden edition of FilmHouse Africa Reality Television show Season 1. As a winner, Ojo joyfully went home with N30 million worth of prizes, SUV and endorsement deals with luxury vacation and tour companies.

On that same note, Irabor Sandra became the 1st Runner up while Joan Irouno is the 2nd Runner up as they went home with consolation prizes.

Speaking with newsmen during the presentation of prizes at grand finale, organisers of the Filmhouse Africa Reality Televise show, Joseph and Emmanuel Etim aka Starguys Twins appreciated God for the success of this edition.

They also told newsmen that they are presently working on the second phase of the project, which is shooting of their forthcoming movie titled, “Love and Blood”, which will be released next year June.

According to them, from the onset, we had passion to help youths and when you hear different stories of youths in the country, you will get frustrated. “It is a thing of joy to see youths that you have helped to become successful. It is a privilege for us to help Nigerian youths”.

Beaming with smiles, Ojo Beauty told the media, “ I feel good, happy and excited and overwhelmed for winning the competition. With the prize money, I will use it to complete the project which am presently working on and will produce my debut movie which I have been planning all these years.

“My experience in the house was one of the best thing that has ever happened to me because I learnt a lot. I used to be that person that believes in second option but when I got to FilmHouse Africa show, I was told that having two options is not good but just having one option, which is to be the best and that has really helped me since I went into the house”.

In addition, 1st Runner-up Sandra said that being a housemate in the house wasn’t easy and having to stay with 33 other contestants who were strangers. “I am an introvert and it was quite difficult in trying to associate myself with other housemates at the beginning. I feel great and it makes me want to do more in life. Coming to the house, everybody came with the idea of learning something and becoming the winner at the end of the show, but what makes me different from other housemates is that I was just myself and real”.

In the same vein, 2nd Runner-up Irouno said, “my experience in the house was beautiful. It was like being in a film academy. It was quite educating, I learnt a lot. I have never being with a whole lot of people in one house, it was quite interesting. I learnt to be more tolerant because some of the contestants will deliberately step on your toes to make you angry for you to react but I had to be more tolerant.

The organisers through the show have discovered talents, they have good ideas and they have a lot to offer for youths.

