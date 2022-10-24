A site of building collapse in Lagos.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Industry experts have call for an intensified war against quackery and use of substandard materials for building electrical installations in a bid to mitigate incessant cases of building collapse in Nigeria.

Building experts also emphasized on the dangers of hiring quacks to construct and work in buildings, especially in the aspect of electrical installations.

The experts made this call in a Quarterly Technical Summit organized by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), Lagos Chapter.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Environmental Engineer, who also doubles as the Executive Director of The Safety Advocates, Engr. Jamiu Badmos stressed the importance for building experts to heed to professional and ethical rules and standards for the safety and durability of buildings.

Engr. Jamiu Badmos

According to Badmos, when quacks are engaged, it leads to poor design and poor installations.

He explained that with wrong design being effected in a building, it inevitably leads to wrong output.

Badmos added that with a proper design for a building, when there is an event of a building collapse, it becomes easy and seamless to rescue victims.

He said, “Rules and standards are very critical, such that if there is any cause to rescue people from a building collapse, it is easy.

“When we engage quacks, when we engage those who are not qualified in the installation, we have a poor design, we have poor installations. When design is not properly done, the installation will also follow due. Wrong designs produce a wrong output.

“Safety designs must be incorporated in all our processes. Electrical installation is very critical to building construction, because if we don’t install properly, we are likely to have lots of problems. It could lead to fire, because that particular fire used for installation might not be able to carry the load it is meant for.

“With the more buildings we keep having, electricity becomes critical, and wire management becomes important. That is why we have the SDG goal 11, for us to make cities safe, resilient and sustainable. So in case of any emergency in any community, we would be able to move out of such emergency.”

On his part, Building Safety and Fire Safety expert, Architect Michael Alley expressed concerns, noting that ignorance is the rampant cause of fire outbreak in a building.

Architect Michael Alley

Alley called on building professionals to commit themselves to prioritizing safety of buildings over the aesthetic values.

He said, “What causes fire? It could be ignorance. Designers, architects, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers structural engineers who do not have proper training on how to design building to be safe.

“Not just to look aesthetically pleasing, not just to have water flowing through your building, not just to have structural stability, not just to have light come on, is the building protected through out its life span from fire?” he added.

The summit featured industry experts, professional big wigs, officials of the Lagos State Government, officials of the Lagos state chapter of the Nigeria Fire Service (NFS) Royal Fathers, as well as property developers and artisans.

