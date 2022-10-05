By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, Flamingoes lost 3-1 to Fenerbache Ladies in their last friendly game ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Flamingoes had on Saturday trashed Galatasaray Ladies by the same score line.

However, Fenerbache proved to be impregnable for the Coach Bankole Olowookere girls, humbling them 3-1.

Fielding Nigerian star Patricia George in their lineup, Fenerbache took a two-goal lead by the 80th minute courtesy of a Busan Seker brace.

Flamingoes on-form forward Etim Edidiong pulled one back for team Nigeria in stoppage time. But Nina Kpaho extinguished any hope of a comeback with Fenerbache’s third of the evening in the 93rd minute.

The team will now shift their focus to the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament slated to start on 11th October with their first game being against Germany on the same day,

The Flamingoes are in Group B alongside Germany, Chile, and New Zealand in Group B.

