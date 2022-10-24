Registration for the TVET Maximization project (dubbed Project T-MAX) which kicked off in September 2022 has successfully ended in six states with 15, 000 candidates set to be selected from the over 400,000 Nigerians who applied for the program in Lagos, Gombe, Kaduna, Ogun, Enugu and Nasarawa states.

This was disclosed by Mr Fela Bank-Olemoh, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Education Interventions, during a Twitter Space session hosted by Dr Dipo Awojide, a career coach at High Impact Careers and BTDT Hub.

According to him, the next phase of the process, which is pre-selection screening to select 15,000 candidates for the project’s pilot phase, ended on Wednesday, October 5 in Lagos and Ogun which recorded 35,894 and 41,892 applicants respectively, out of which 3,000 and 2,000 applicants were selected.

Bank-Olemoh who visited some of the centres in Lagos in the company of the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo had advised applicants to make good use of the opportunity.

Similar advice was issued in Ogun State, where the state’s Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele had charged applicants to be focused and committed to getting the best out of the program.

Pre-selection screening will kick off next week in other states namely Kaduna (with 121,269 applicants), Nasarawa (71,914), Enugu (16,507) and Gombe (106,805) while applicant registration will commence in Edo State.

Bank-Olemoh who gave an overview of the TVET Maximization program and its partnership with existing private and public technical and vocational training centres speculated that the number of applicants was massive and encouraging and might motivate the Federal Government to consider expanding the program to more states in the next phase to give more Nigerians the opportunity to be financially independent and build a solid future for themselves.

RELATED NEWS