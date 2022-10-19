By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The federal government has taken steps to tackle its huge budget deficits and debts with its assets, worth over N30 trillion.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at the 2023 Budget breakdown in Abuja, this afternoon.

According to her, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has been reinvigorated with a board of its own to make it more responsive to its mandate.

The minister said that the administration was tackling the revenue challenge head-on with a view to reducing deficit budget and significantly reducing its debts stock.

She said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited would go public next year and that the federal government would earn substantial income from the exercise.

On the vexed issue of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Mrs. Ahmed disclosed that funds had been earmarked to meet their demand.

She said that special provisions had been made to meet their funding demand, including their arrears.

She also disclosed that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme was being reviewed to enable Diaspora Nigerians serve whenever they return home, against the three year time frame provided by the NYSC Act.