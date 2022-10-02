By Lawani Mikairu

The Trans Niger Pipeline, a critical infrastructure in the crude oil export, which has been under force majeure ( closed ) for over 6 months is set to be reopened by the federal government.

This was disclosed by Bala Wunti, Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services ,NAPIMS, through his official tweeter handle yesterday.

He said the NAPIMS leadership delegation under the General Manager of Joint Venture operations, Engr Zakariya Budawara, had spent the last one week with the Bodo community in Gokana LGA of Rivers State where the pipeline is situated and runs through

According to Wunti, the ” visit is part of NAPIMS efforts towards re-opening the nation’s major liquid hydrocarbon delivery atrium – the Trans Niger Pipeline, a critical infrastructure in the crude oil export, which has been under force majeure for over 6 months.”

The Trans Niger Pipeline is critical to Nigeria’s crude export as it carries Nigeria’s crude oil, Bonny Light, to an export terminal. The pipeline, according to Shell, transports around 180,000 barrels per day of crude oil to the Bonny6 Export Terminal and is part of the gas liquids evacuation infrastructure, critical for continued domestic power generation and liquefied gas exports.

The pipeline was shut down by Shell because of vandalization and oil theft. It has been moribund ever since because no crude has flown through it.

” This visit is part of our continuous journey to re-strengthen our trust with one of the communities where NAPIMS and its partners are conducting business. It is also a demonstration of NNPC’s strong commitments to its core value: integrity, excellence, and sustainability.

” During their stay, they gathered a deeper understanding of the challenges of the good people of Bodo.

At NAPIMS, we are able to achieve this because of the commendable support and commitment of the leadership of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL , under Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, Malam Mele Kyari and our amiable Upstream Group Executive Director, GED, Adokiye Tamboiemeye.”

” Under our current leadership, NNPC businesses has continued to focus on “trust and strengthening partnerships” with our communities, operating partners, states and relevant stakeholders as well as focus on ESG in our operations.” Wunti said.

The NAPIMS boss revealed that the Bodo people have demonstrated their traditional hospitality and commitment towards ensuring the ” security of our national hydrocarbon infrastructure in their domain.”

He also said that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, NNPCL under the leadership of the Group CEO , Mallam Mele Kyari has continued to work with its ” host communities towards improving the quality of lives, creating business, employment and capacity development amongst others”.

For the good reception accorded the NAPIMS delegation, Wunti said he “deeply appreciate the courageous Chairman of Gokona LGA – Hon Confidence Deko and member representing Gokana State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly – Hon. Dumle Maol.

” I must especially appreciate the traditional institutions led by Mene Mike Tekuru, religious leaders including Reverend Fathers, Pastors , and the vibrant great women and youths of Bodo for thier trust, collaboration and partnership.”

