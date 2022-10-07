Yemi-Esan

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has disclosed that the Federal Government, under the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration has instituted a mechanism to ensure that hardworking and committed Civil Servants are fairly and timely appreciated and rewarded, while serving.

The policy is being conceived with the objectives of improving productivity, as well as attracting , nurturing and retaining the best employees within the Service, she said.

Dr. Yemi-Esan made this known at the 2022 maiden edition of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation’s Recognition and Award Ceremony on 6th October, 2022, in Abuja.

Reiterating the words of the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo that “the Civil Service must not be seen as a dumping ground for job seekers but must attract the best and the brightest, who will contribute fresh ideas and show a determination to solve our socio-economic problems,” she acknowlegded that Civil Servants are the pillars of national development.

She added that the commitment towards ensuring that government initiatives are sustained in the spirit of rewarding and recognizing excellence, innovation and dedication in the Civil Service, as a motivated and efficient workforce, is now fully entrenched.

While congratulating the Awardees for their outstanding performances and dedication to duty, the Head of Service challenged them to work harder because “the reward for hard work is more work.”

She prompted them to be living examples, as well as sources of motivation to other Civil Servants, aimed at returning the Service to its golden era, through the restoration of its core values of Efficiency, Professionalism, Accountability, Meritocracy and Loyalty.

Dr. Yemi-Esan further promised that more incentives and an enabling environment will be provided for Civil Servants to facilitate the efficient and effective discharge of their duties.

“You must not fail to also realise that this recognition entrusts a lot of responsibility on you as Ambassadors of Change to transform the Service, in accordance with its vision of building a world class institution.”

Earlier in his Welcome Address, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Alh. Ibrahim Yusufu said that the Recognition and Award, which is been institutionalised as a yearly event in the Federal Civil Service, is meant to motivate the staff to work much harder.

According to him, the management of the OHCSF has chosen the special occasion as the best medium and a unique opportunity to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate deserving staff for their resilience, hard work, dedication and commitment to duty.

Twenty (20) staff were rewarded as Officers with Exceptional Qualities, fifteen (15) in the senior category and five (5) in the junior. The Awardees were presented with Certificates of Honour, Plaques and Cash prizes, while the two Most Outstanding were given, additionally, a Fridge for the Overall Best and a Generating Set for the second runner-up.

Present at the occasion were the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Service Matters, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Permanent Secretaries in the OHCSF, as well as those of the Federal Ministries of Trade and Investment and Power, Directors, staff and numerous well wishers.

RELATED NEWS