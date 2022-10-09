Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has said that the full digitisation of Nigerian passport processes would be completed by December.

Aregbesola disclosed this when he featured on the News program in Abuja.

He said that full digitisation would completely eliminate any form of contact between passport applicants and immigration officers.

According to him, this will eliminate the inherent corruption in the system.

The minister said that the project was one of the priorities of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“We are on it, and by December we will remove any manual processing of passports.

“Now, we still have some manual part, because files are still manually opened.

“By December, particularly in the busiest passport processing centres, there will be no manual segment of the passport processing, every part of it will be digitised,” he added.

According to him, there is no shortage of passport booklets in the country and advised applicants to begin the processing of their passports at least six months before scheduled time of travel.

“If you need a passport now, start the process very early, do not begin the processing efforts two weeks to your travelling.

“If you don’t, already you have created problems for yourself, because the system, after capturing, which is enrolment of your data, we harmonise it with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) data base,” he said.

Aregbesola also urged passport applicants to ensure their names and other information tally with their details on the National Identity data base.

“Every identity document must be the same to ease capturing,” he said, adding that even wrong arrangements of names could create delay in the processing of passport.

“You must understand what it is. It is a presidential order that the new passport regime should be such that all data, everything about you as an individual must be the same and harmonised.

“What you have in the passport, which is the most secured identity document, must be the same with every other aspects of you, whether in the bank or at the national identity data base.

“When you come to us to register, after filling your form online, you come for data capturing, and what you do there is to harmonise what you have filed in your form and your bio-data as we advance.

“So when your name doesn’t tally with what we have, your data information is not the same on the relevant platforms, we will have some challenges with passport processing,” he said.

