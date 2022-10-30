Federal Government supported Katsina State with N3 billion to construct the Faculty of Agriculture buildings at the state-owned university, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), at Layin Minista in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

UMYU’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Sunusi Mamman, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

He said Gov. Aminu Masari solicited for N3 billion from the Federal Government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and that the state government added N1billion to execute the project.

Mamman commended Masari for sourcing the fund from the Federal Government and for releasing the N1 billion counterpart fund for the project.

He said the buildings comprised lecture theatres, administration block, laboratories, ranching area and animal breeding spots, among others.

The vice-chancellor explained that the buildings had been handed over to the university for its Use.

RELATED NEWS