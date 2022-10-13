By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has disclosed that State Governments are closely working with the Federal Government to convert existing community police to state police.

The Governor made the disclosure Thursday during the passing-out-parading of the newly recruited 1,100 personnel of the Second Batch of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BCVGs, in Makurdi.

According to him “when it eventually becomes a reality we will give the current Community Volunteer Guards the pre-emptive rights to join the State Police. That is, the first right of refusal.”

He explained that the government embarked on increasing the numerical strengthen of the Guards from the current 500 personnel who were inaugurated in August, with additional 1,100 in order to enhance the effective operation and proper coverage of the state.

He stated that their main responsibility “is to complement the efforts of the conventional security operatives at combatting increased incidents of insecurity and breach of peace by incessant attacks on Benue farming communities, kidnapping, disruption of markets and attacks on key government officers and institutions as is being witnessed across the length and breadth of Nigeria, as a proactive measure. In fact, these attacks have displaced millions of our people, most of them taking refuge in IDP camps.

“The ugly trend informed the amendment of the Community Volunteer Guards Law titled ‘A Law to provide for the establishment of Community Volunteer Guards and for purposes connected therewith 2000’ (Amendment) Law, 2021 which came into force on October 26, 2021.

“This Law is to strengthen and give meaning to the Law banning open grazing of all forms of domestic animals, enacted by the Benue State Government in 2017 to prevent incessant attacks on our farming communities and to encourage ranching as the international best practice in animal husbandry.”

The Governor disclosed that he had three months ago applied to the Federal Government for licence permiting the Guards the use of automatic riffles like AK47 without response, “but after one month from today if I don’t get the approval I will revert to Benue people and stakeholders to decide on what to do.”

Earlier the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (retd) warned personnel of the Guards against acts of indiscipline saying “any of you that contravene the law would be dismissed, arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.”

Col. Hemba disclosed that the Governor had also approved the establishment of the Marine Wing of the Guards to ensure effective patrol of the riverine communities of the state.

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorhip candidate Mr. Titus Uba who commended Governor Ortom for the birth of the Guards disclosed that House had ealier endorsed the establishment of state police in the country to give impetus to the initiative.

The Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, HRH Prof. James Ayatse reprented by the Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iortyer and the Ochi’Idoma HRH John Odogbo assured that the Guards would always enjoy the support of the traditional institution in the state.