…warns politicians against rigging

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has cautioned against election rigging and use of thugs during the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ACF in Kaduna, Chairman of the Forum, Chief Audu Ogbeh said the election is of great concern to ACF and prayed that Nigerians would elect leaders of their choice in 2023.

While commending the Federal Government and security agencies for the feat achieved in the last 6 months over insecurity, the ACF Chairman however observed that the government was not fast enough in curtailing terrorism.

He said there was tremendous improvement on the part of the security agencies in the last six months in curtailing the activities of criminals, and called for the total elimination of banditry and other terrorism acts.

He expressed displeasure on the havoc caused by flood across the country and appealed to government to take steps towards curtailing it.

“We want to tell Nigerians that 2023 election is of great concern to us. ACF will not accept rigging and thuggery so that the choice of God and Nigerians’ will prevail. We call on INEC and security agencies to ensure law and order during the election.

“We are hoping and praying to Almighty God to give us the opportunity to elect leaders of our choice who will be the best materials to govern Nigeria.”

“Another issue of great concern to us is insecurity. Insecurity is the biggest tragedy that has befallen the country in the last few years.”

“However, security agencies have made tremendous efforts in curtailing the excesses of terrorists in the last six months. We look forward to their total elimination. But we regret that the steps taken by government were not fast enough.

“Flooding has done a great disaster to agriculture and the people. So we call on the Federal Government to take steps to curtail flooding”.

