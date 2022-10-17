By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government, FG, has disclosed that about 13,000 officers from the core Civil Service, the Nigeria Police; and other Para-military and specialized Agencies will take part in the 2022 confirmation examinations.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, also disclosed that it has concluded plans to conduct the 2022 Annual Public Service confirmation examination, nationwide, adding that the examination will be a Computer-Based Test, CBT.

A statement by the Deputy Director of Communications, Mr Mohammed Ahmed, on Monday, said this was part of the ongoing efforts to digitize activities and work processes in the Federal Civil Service.

Ahmed explained that the Combined Confirmation/Promotion Examination (COMPRO) for Junior Staff and the Compulsory Confirmation Examination for Senior Staff are the two Mandatory Confirmation Examinations in the Public Service, including the Police and Para-Military Agencies. “They are not an option but a mandatory requirement.”

The statement reads in part: “Since inception, the examinations have been conducted through manual processes across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. All newly recruited officers in the Federal Public Service are required to sit for and pass the examination as a pre-requisite for the confirmation of their appointments.