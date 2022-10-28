.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general election, the Federal Government has expressed outrage at the recent wave of campaign-related violence as well as the growing resort to making incendiary remarks by politicians at campaign rallies.

Specifically, it said attacks on campaign offices and destruction of campaign materials are worrisome and must be nipped in the bud.

The development came as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC advocated the arrest of anyone who violates the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, saying that is the only way to curb election violence.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the charge Friday in Abuja at the third quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES.

He disclosed that one of the worrisome practices perpetrated during elections by desperate individuals is vote buying and selling at polling units on election day.

According to him, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC have been deploying their operatives during elections.

He said following arrests made during the recent Osun State Governorship election held on 16th July this year, the EFCC made arrests and after investigations found evidence to charge the suspects to court in Osogbo.

“We are right now working with the EFCC to ensure their prosecution. I wish to commend the EFCC for this initiative and assure them of our support at all times”, he stated.

Yakubu however lamented that beyond vote buying, there must also be decisive action against negative mobilization, incitement and violence during the electioneering campaign.

He said; “It is exactly a month since the commencement of campaign by political parties on 28th September 2022, yet the incidents of physical attacks on supporters and destruction of campaign materials across the country is worrisome.

“At our consultative meeting two days ago, leaders of political parties in Nigeria also complained about the denial of access to public facilities and exorbitant charges in some States for the use of such facilities for the dissemination of their campaign materials, messages and rallies.

“These attacks and denials are a violation of the Electoral Act 2022 and ominous signs of what will follow as the campaigns enter critical stages. They may also be a prelude to violence on Election Day and beyond

“We should tackle the smoke before it snowballs into a major inferno. The effective enforcement of our electoral law is the best way to deal with the menace. We should work together to ensure the arrest and prosecution of violators of the provisions of especially Sections 92 – 93 of the Electoral Act 2022”, he added.

Speaking at the meeting, National Security Adviser NSA, Gen. Mohammed Monguno (retired) said he has observed the violent dimensions of campaigns which characterize attacks on rallies, and political campaign offices as well as the passing of uncomplimentary remarks and uncouth utterances among politicians.

Represented by Sanusi Galadima, the NSA said the incidents as recently witnessed in some States signal potential threats to the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections in February 2023.

He said; “Accordingly, while security agencies strategize new measures to counter the rising wave of violence in the polity, the NSA hopes that the second phase of the signing of ‘Peace Accord’, by the National Peace Committee (NPC) scheduled for January 2023, will be fruitful in de-escalating the violent trend”.

