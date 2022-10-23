…Sensitizes members, seek NASS Laws

…Warns Against political thuggery

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

AS part of efforts to avoid outright ban by the Federal and States governments owing to unregulated activities of Commercial motorcycles, National Association of Motorcycle Owners and Riders in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has said that its members will begin digital identification to end criminality among them.

The union under the aegis of Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Association of Nigeria, ROMAN, made this known in Abuja over the weekend, while sensitizing its members on the impending punishment that awaits defaulters.

National President of ROMAN, Alhaji Olusola Razaq, while speaking to pressmen during an occasion, held at Karu palace FCT, said that his leadership has engaged an ICT company that would carry out a digital image capturing of all members Nationwide for proper Identification.

He said, “The reason why we are here is to inaugurate the FCT executive ahead of the national reform exercises as ordered by the Federal Government. And, like I said we have gotten a company that will create a database for our members. The move is to ensure that there is a proper Identification of all members since there are other existing unions across the country.”

The National President also revealed that it was seeking national regulations that would ensure establishment of an Act in the National Assembly.

He added that the reason why the activities of Commercial motorcycle riders are being despised was due to unregulated operations Nationwide.

His words: “Days are gone when Okada riders are used for political thuggery with the hope that, ROMAN, will soon be seen as an association with good regulations and better welfare for its members.

“We must stress here that Okada riders before now have been used and dumped by politicians who only use them during political campaigns. Of Course we know that the new INEC electoral act perhaps does not give room for such anymore. So, our efforts now is to ensure that Okada riders are well sensitized like every other Nigerians who can also live their normal lives like good citizens of this country.

“We are also negotiating with the Road Safety and VIO on the issue of members getting their plate numbers and also to stop disobeying road rules to avoid road crashes and sudden deaths. We are also doing this to help millions of Nigerians out of poverty because many families have waited for white collar jobs endlessly. So, what I am saying is that commercial motorcycles have contributed and are still contributing to youth employment opportunities.

“It will also interest you to know that we have set up a National task force in each of the states we operate to ensure compliance.”

Chairman of FCT ROMAN, comrade Maharazu Yahaya, while interacting with pressmen, stated that the exercise is also in compliance with the strict order mandating every commercial motorcycle association in the FCT to ensure proper regulations for its members or face outright ban.

He said that the inauguration of the new executives will ensure quick responses to all cases involving its members.

Admonishing commercial motorcycle riders in the FCT, the Commissioner of Police, who was represented by the Nyanya Area Commander, Habila Maikeffi, advised that commercial motorcycle riders, should as a matter of urgency start obeying road rules with special emphasis on plying one-way to beat traffic gridlocks.

Maikeffi, while reiterating police readiness to carry out orders from the police commissioner, also advised the riders on mental health challenges which is bi-product of banned substances.

Maikeffi said: “I would like you all to carry out your daily commercial operations with clean health, not under the influence of hard drugs and such makes you to cause pandemonium at every little provocation.”

Chairman of Karu Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, Pastor Bathelomeo Agbo, insisted that respect to the law enforcement is key in all the operations of Commercial motorcycle operators.

He also appealed for proper understanding among the riders and the leaders to ensure efficacy of all regulations as such would enable them enjoy the business of Commercial motorcycle business to the benefit of their families.

A commercial motorcycle rider, Musa Kaigama, while speaking to pressmen alleged that the law enforcement agency uses its members as sacrificial lambs while allowing the elites who commit the same offense of plying one-way to go free.

RELATED NEWS