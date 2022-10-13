…NNPCL seeks more funding for institute

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government and operators of the Nigerian oil and gas industry yesterday praised the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Effurun, Delta State, for its role in developing indigenous manpower for the sector in the past 50 years.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari and the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Osagie Okunbor who spoke in Abuja at the Conference and Award ceremony to celebrate PTI 50th anniversary said the human capital developed by the institute has helped in creating huge pool of highly skilled workforce for the industry.

Mr. Mustapha stressed that while PTI has done well the past 50 years, the next few years would be more challenging as the global push for energy transition begins to gain momentum.

He therefore charged the institute to evolve with the time and collaborate with industry operators, government agencies to re-define its role in the new emerging dispensation.

The SGF stated that Nigeria’s failure in the past to use revenue from petroleum to diversify the economy was coming back to haunt the country, urging operators to ensure that the resources become beneficial to Nigerians.

Also speaking, NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari called for more funding for PTI, saying for the institute to play the role expected of it going into the future, a lot of financing is required.

He therefore urged operators to provide more funding support for the institute.

He pointed out that both the industry and the business environment was changing rapidly from what it used to be when PTI was established 50 years ago, adding that the institute now needs to re-invent itself to fit into the changing world.

According to him, “Energy transition here. Yes, PTI has done very well in the last 50 years but it needs to do a lot more in the five years to position itself as the top training institution in the sector.

“The institute needs to focus its research on the new industry demands. The demand for cleaner energy sources for the world is real”, he added.

On his part, Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor noted the industry has had to rely a lot on the manpower trained at the PTI for the growth of the sector.

He however pointed out that while oil and gas will continue to form a major part of the global energy mix in the next few decades, the ratio would gradually fall as the world focuses on other energy sources.

Earlier, the Principal and Chief Executive, PTI, Dr. Henry Adimula disclosed that the institute which was founded in 1972 via military decree has trained over 50,000 personnel for the industry.

These, he said, include the first set of workers for Warri and Kaduna Refineries, and the then Eleme Petrochemical Company Limited, now Indorama Petrochemical Company.

Dr. Adimula noted that going into the future the institute hopes to be at the forefront of developing manpower for modular refineries that would help the country to end the importation of refined petroleum products.

“The PTI modular refinery when completed will present the industry with an outstanding world class training facility in the West African sub-region, with the compelling attraction for expertise training and know-how in refining and petrochemical operations”, he stated.