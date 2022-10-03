By Henry Ojelu

Federal Government and a private firm, Asa Day Worldwide have agreed on new date for the celebration of Yoruba art and culture in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The annual event tagged: ‘Asa Day’ was earlier slated for October 3, to October 8, 2022 but it has now been shifted to November 21 to 26, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the President, Asa Day Worldwide, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye.

Oyatoye said the event which is being organised in conjunction with the federal government, through the Ministry of Information and Culture, and will witness the presence of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Timi of Ede, Munirudeen Lawal, cultural troops from Nigeria, Nigerian celebrities, among others.

He said , his firm and federal government agreed to change the date, to put every necessary things in place, including logistics for the participants in order to organise hitch free celebration of Yoruba art and culture in Canada.

Oyatoye further disclosed that the annual cultural programme began in Canada in 2018 and since then, it has been a major platform in showcasing Nigeria rich culture to the world.

