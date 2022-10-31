By Victor Ahiuma-Young

In an effort to improve service delivery and power supply across the country, the Federal Government and the Digital Bridge Institute, DBI, have begun a special capacity-building training of no fewer than 459 workers from the Federal Ministry of Power, in Abuja.

The three-week training, which began yesterday at the DBI headquarters, in Abuja was sponsored by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, following the approval of a capacity-building training programme for the workers by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

The DBI is a training institute established by the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, to train professionals, and all categories of workers in areas of ICT, Telecommunication, and other social services.

Speaking at the opening session of the special capacity building training, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Temitope Fadeshemi, said the ministry intends to undertake the training for staff in various areas to bridge identified gaps with a view to improving service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director, of Human Resources, Ministry of Power, Mrs. Victoria Adeosun, said: “Constant training and re-training of staff in the civil service is vital for effective and efficient service delivery and optimal performance of staff towards higher productivity and achievement of the set goals of any organization. It is in recognition of this that the management of the Federal Ministry of Power placed a high priority on training as one of its top agenda.

“The Federal Ministry of Power intends to undertake the specific capacity building training for staff in various areas to bridge identified gaps with a view to improving service delivery. Though training like this is not new, it is unique considering the stark records of the institutions handling it. The objective of the special training is to re-abreast the entire staff of the ministry with core guiding documents of the civil service. Other skilled areas that are very central to the work of civil servants are Information and Communication Technology, ICT, and Project Management, which this training will address.”

The President of DBI, Mohammed Ajiya, while declaring the training opened, welcomed the participants, and pointed “out that the DBI is an ICT top tier Institution in Nigeria with seasoned instructors to guide them through their training programme. The training would be useful for them at their individual units and departments and further encourage the participants to put in their best in participating because the special capacity building training would equip them for optimal performance on their job.

The DBI boss stated that the power sector is very crucial to the development of the country in all areas, hence the need for them to take advantage of the capacity-building training for effective service delivery, adding that ICT knowledge and usage was crucial to national growth.

RELATED NEWS