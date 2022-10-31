Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) said the present administration was committed to alleviating poverty and putting an end to hunger in Nigeria.

Mustapha said this in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He added that in 2021, Nigeria was ranked 103 out of 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index.h

The D-G said that a recent report by the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) stated that about 19.4 million Nigerians were vulnerable to food insecurity.

Mustapha observed that food insecurity in Nigeria had multidimensional implications, adding, “not only does it stunt the growth of childrenmpede their cognitive and psychosocial development, but also compromised national security.

“In recognition of the centrality of food security to sustainable national development, the National Biotechnology Development Agency is being repositioned to optimally provide cutting-edge biotechnology,’’ he said.

He said that across the world, patriotic techno-savvy leaders placed a premium on harnessing biotechnology ethically, prudently and timely, to solve socioeconomic challenges impeding sustainable development.

According to the NABDA D-G, these leaders see the ethical uses of biotechnology for economic development as a clamant task and a moral obligation.

However, the D-G clarified that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, one of his focal points was to innovatively promote food security with research based solutions.

He said the food security agenda of NABDA was to revolutionise agricultural technology and promote early adoption of innovative technologies.

He stressed that this was critical to meeting the present and future nutritional needs of Nigerians.

Mustapha argued that one of the possible ways Nigeria could attain self-sufficiency in food production was through application of smart hybrid farming techniques.

According to him, this hybrid model is essential against the backdrop of the fact that one of the triggers of food insecurity anywhere is obsolete farm practices.

“This means introducing genetic engineering to smallholders farming practices because this hybrid model has many advantages.

“ First, it will meet the ever-increasing demand for nutritional food and second, it will lead to improved yields since there would be more disease-pest resistant crops.

“Third, it will make the environment more sustainable as it will abate reliance on chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides,’’ the NABDA D-G said.

He explained that genetic engineering, sometimes called genetic modification was the process of altering the DNA in an organism’s genome, commonly used by scientists to enhance or modify the characteristics of an organism.

He expressed optimism that despite the challenges of climate change, environmental degradation among others, Nigeria could attain food security and sustainable agricultural practices without undermining the capacity of future generations.

Mustapha urged that for the betterment of the country, deriving maximum benefits from innovative works of researchers, market players should form alliance with research institutions in order to bridge the existing gap.

“ It is anticipated that such partnership will open new vistas of market opportunities for homegrown scientific innovations,’’ the NABDA D-G said

