By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, yesterday disclosed that it has successfully installed and energized a new 150MVA 330/132/33kV Interbus Transformer, IBTR, at Delta IV Transmission Substation, Ughelli, Delta State.

TCN in a statement in Abuja explained that the new transformer will improve electricity supply to Ughelli, Warri and other Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, franchise areas.

It said the transformer was energised last Sunday.

“The commissioning into service of the new 150MVA power transformer has restored the capacity of the substation by 132MW.

“Consequently, TCN is now able to evacuate/wheel more power for Benin Electricity Distribution Company to offtake from the substation for onward delivery to electricity consumers in Ughelli, Warri, and its environs.

“The installation of the new 150MVA Interbus Transformer has restored flexibility to the substation by enabling TCN to evacuate power from Transcorp Power Limited at both 330kV and 132kV voltage levels.

“This means an increase in bulk power transmitted through the substation and improved grid stability”, the company added.