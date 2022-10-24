Kidwayya

By Ada Osadebe

BBnaija season ex-housemate Kiddwaya has taken to his social media to pen down his opinion on how he believes certain women despise one another and want others to be unmarried and unhappy.

While narrating how he reached that conclusion in a video shared on his Instagram story on Sunday, used his friend as an example.

He said in the video: “I am absolutely convinced that girls want other girls to be single and sad, and lonely. I will give you an example and it is something that shocked me.

“I was with my boy the other day and his girl comes in. She bought a new dress and says, ‘babe how is my new dress, do you like it?’ He goes, ‘yes, nice.

“She was filming his reaction because she was doing a TikTok video and she posted it on TikTok. I was going through the comments on TikTok and all the comments were like, ‘Girls, you should leave him’, ‘Babe you deserve better, he is gaslighting you’, ‘He is trying to make you feel bad about yourself so he can control you.

“Like you girls want her to break up with someone she loves, only because he said her dress was nice.

“I think females are their own problems.”

