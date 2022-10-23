By Ayo Onikoyi

The organisers of the 2022 Felabration have revealed that more than 250 thousand entertainers performed at the concerts. The artists were led by Afrobeat maestro, Femi Kuti, his son Made Kuti, Fuji maestro Pasuma, Iceprince, and South African music act Nasty C

The organisers of the music, art, and fashion festival also confirmed that the 2022 edition with the theme ‘Fear not 4 man,’ has the highest number of attendance in all the activities.

The 2022 edition of Felabration, with activities that include an artwork competition, dance competition, fashion show, symposium, debates, and a 7-day music concert, ended on Sunday, October 16, 2022 after a 7-day-long concert.

The Central Business District of Alausa was filled with different activities as music and art enthusiasts thronged the new Afrikan Shrine to attend the 7-day music show, which was hosted by Omo Baba 1.

Some of the music acts that performed at the show include Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Omawumi, Victor AD, Iceprince, Nasty C, Pasuma, Goya Menor, BOJ, Small Doctor, Do2tun Enegery Gad, VictOny, BBNaija winner Whitemoney, Olakira, DJ Xclusive, Edaoto, Shanko Rashid, Sule Alao Malaika, Candy Bleakz, Terry G, Rema, Remi Aluko, Styl-plus, Ara, Faze, Lorraine Lionheart, and Neo Phlames amongst several others.