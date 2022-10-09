By Ayo Onikoyi

The symposium series, with the brand name ‘The Fela Debates’ originated in 2009 as part of the main content of Felabration. The event, now in its 14th edition has grown over the years to being the much anticipated and traditional curtain raiser to the Felabration festive week.

The symposium format is chaired by a moderator and provides for a scheduled time slot, usually 30 minutes, for invited guest speakers to speak on the topic of the day and concludes with a lively audience interaction where the panel of speakers are interrogated in a question and answer session.

Renowned guest speakers over the years include current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Professor Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana SAN, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Professor PLO Lumumba, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Dele Farotimi, Tony Nnadi, Professor Sophie Oluwole, Dr Obi Ezekwesili, Chidi Odinkalu, Arikana Chihambori Quao, Donald Duke, Babajide Kolade Otitoju, Omoyele Sowore, and Bobi Wine.

The topic for this year is “Election 2023, Action Time.” With Edmund Obilo as moderator, the guest speakers are Bishop Hassan Kukah, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Kadaria Ahmed and Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

Felabration 2022 kicks off 11am on Monday 10 October with the symposium at NECA House Auditorium Hakeem Balogun Street Alausa Ikeja CBD.

RELATED NEWS