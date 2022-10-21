By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have congratulated the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, and Hon. Bitrus Jisalo for their appointments as Asiwaju Campaign Coordinators for the FCT.

Special Assistant to the FCT minister on Youth Matters, Isaac David, in a press statement, said that the appointments have proven that the federal government recognizes the contributions of the FCT stakeholders in the process of governance.

He said that the natives and residents of the FCT, through the appointments of the FCT minister of state and Hon. Jisalo, has seen that the federal government has the interest of FCT and its people at heart and that the government is willing to carry the people of FCT along in governance.

“Original inhabitants and residents of FCT are celebrating the FCT minister, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, and Hon. Bitrus Jisalo for their appointments as Coordinators for Asiwaju Campaign Organisation for FCT.

“We sincerely appreciate the National Chairman of the APC and President Buhari who deemed it necessary to remember the FCT in national issues.

“We believe that if FCT natives can be remembered by the federal government from the election period, that means that there is every possibility that after the election they will be included in governance.

“We will ensure that due diligence is done for the success of the elections in the FCT. We are using this opportunity to appeal that our Chatter of Demand should be signed with the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

David also advised the FCT minister and Hon. Jisalo to correct what happened in the area council elections, where the ruling party was not able to take over the FCT, by ensuring that there is peace and unity among party members.

“Unity is very important in the process of governance during elections, and because the house is divided, that was why the ruling party lost the area councils elections in the FCT, that is why they should ensure that the house is put in order and resolve the differences before the general elections.

“Also, they should not limit the election campaigns to only the party structure, but they should spread it to political groups, mostly the youths who have been the vanguard of the campaigns and elections, and the youths have the majority of the votes.

“The youths should be seriously considered and carried along. The leadership of the APC in FCT should ensure that they have a round table discussion with the youths. With what happened during the area council election, they should come up with a strategic plan, and that strategic plan can only be gotten from the youths,” he said.