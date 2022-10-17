FBNQuest, the investment banking, and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc is recommending the FBN Specialized Dollar Fund to investors as a prudent move to diversify their portfolios from country-specific investment risks.

Rising inflation, negative real rates of returns, exchange rate volatility, and digitalization have increased the demand for global financial assets that provide an opportunity to diversify investors’ portfolios and earn potentially higher returns.

The FBN Specialized Dollar Fund (FSDF) serves as an investment vehicle that connects investors to

these broader asset classes. The Fund, an open-ended active fund, is designed to provide competitive

returns to all classes of investors. It also offers an opportunity for local investors to reduce some of their country-specific risks while hedging against the potential devaluation of their local currency. The fund will primarily invest in (USD) dollar-denominated debt instruments issued within and outsideNigeria. Instruments will include Eurobonds, US Treasuries, and other credible dollar-denominated money market assets.

Commenting on the value of the fund, Mr. Ike Onyia, Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management, said “Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment presents major challenges to institutional and individual investors. Considering the upward trend of inflation and the volatility in the exchange rate, investors must explore opportunities to diversify into assets denominated in foreign currency.

Moreover, some of these foreign assets offer very attractive returns. Investing in the FBN Specialized Fund gives investors a vehicle to stay on track to realize their investment objectives, which could include planning a holiday, retirement, raising tuition for academic programmes, and other investment pursuits.”

The FBN Specialized Fund is currently at a yield of 10.6% (as of Oct 12, 2022), and is ideal for investors with a medium risk tolerance threshold and an investment horizon of 3 to 5 years. With $10,000 and multiples of $1,000, investors can gain exposure to the Fund and the attractive returns its offers.

About FBNQuest Asset Management FBNQuest Asset Management is a leading asset manager in Nigeria for individual and institutional investors. A subsidiary of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, it offers a range of investment products and services, with strategies spanning various asset classes and sectors.

Offering specialist portfolio and fund management services, the firm manages investment accounts for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients; including insurance companies, pension funds, public and private mutual funds, endowment and charity funds. The firm guides its clients through Africa’s dynamic markets and identifies the best opportunities that shape their portfolios.