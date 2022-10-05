APC Primary: Fayemi denies stepping down for Osinbajo

GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has approved the appointment of Prince Adebanji Aladesuyi as the new Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti.

In a letter addressed to the Onijan-in-Council, Fayemi said: “I wish to inform you that the Ekiti state Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Adebanji Lawrence Aladesuyi as the new Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti.”

The new monarch graduated from the University of Lagos in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacology and followed it later from the same University with a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication.

He also holds a Master in Business Administration, MBA, from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

