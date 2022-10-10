…Say he rose above ethnicity to pan-Nigeria leader

…Task Oyebanji to promote continuity

…Nigeria’s weak system must be rejigged, strengthened -Adebamwi

By Dapo Akinrefon & Rotimi Ojomoyela

GOVERNOR Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and his Borno State counterpart, Professor Babagana Zulum, have, commended Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State for rising above ethnic bond and transforming into a pan-Nigerian leader loved and revered across political, religious and ethnic divides.

Bagudu and Zulum commended Fayemi, whose tenure comes to an end on October 15, for building trust between himself and Ekiti people, through good governance that touches every sector of the economy, making the state a microcosm of development in spite of the paucity of funds.

The governors said this at an international valedictory conference in Fayemi’s honour with the theme ‘JKF: A Journey in Leadership’.

They, however, advised the incoming Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji to promote continuity by building on the legacy of his predecessor.

Notable personalities present at the event included former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; former Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Mr Bawa Bwari; former Director-General, National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari; leader of Afenifere Renewal Group, Mr Wale Oshun; Senator Domingo Obende, Ekiti State Head of Service, Mr Dele Agbede and others.

In his brief submission at the event held at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre, Ado Ekiti, Bagudu urged Oyebanji to rejig governance in Ekiti by consolidating the gains already brought by Fayemi to the people, describing this as the best way to build an economically virile state.

The Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, described Fayemi as one dependable leader every zone of the country has trusted and ready to work it.

Fayemi committed to Nigeria’s dream

His words: “Continuity in governance is key and germane to economic development. I charge the incoming Governor, Biodun Oyebanji to build on the legacy of his predecessor. Sustainability in governance is an essential ingredient of democracy.

“Governor Fayemi is one leader that is committed to the Nigeria’s dream. He is one leader that believes in the unity of this nation. He believes in progressive ideas. His utmost aim is to ensure that people get dividends of democracy.

“Even great nations like USA, who are even more economically advanced than Nigeria, are even more indebted than Nigeria. What we need now are investments through global partnerships for over 200m population, to build our economy and build our people.”

Setting a strong agenda for Oyebanji, Governor Zulum urged him to invest in knowledge driven economy and fight poverty that is ravaging the people, for his reign to be indelible in annals of history.

The Borno State governor said: “Every serious-minded government in Nigeria must focus attention on poverty reduction, infrastructural deficit and the emerging climate change to curb incidences of natural disasters.

“The incoming governor , Biodun Oyebanji, has got the experience, having been part of this government and the expectation is that, he will continue where Governor Fayemi stopped.”

Nigeria’s weak system must be rejigged, strengthened— Adebamwi

In his lecture titled: ‘A Scholar in Power: Reflections on Power, Democracy And the Future of Nigeria’, a Professor of Africana Studies, University of Pennsylvania, USA, Dr. Adewale Adebamwi, said no federal system can be perfect, harping on the need for the current weak Nigerian system to be rejigged and strengthened.

The scholar stated that this remains the only way to ensure that people are secured and all the strata of the Nigerian society are well protected.

Adebanwi said the most daring thing to an average Nigerian is good governance, which he said some agitators, he described as “reformists” thought will turn Nigeria into a perfect society.

