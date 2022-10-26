By Ada Osadebe

A Nigerian father, Confidence Amatobi, has allegedly broken the right arm of his 2-month-old baby son, Miracle with hanger for disturbing his sleep in Imo state.

The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Imo State chapter have called on the Imo State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately arrest and prosecute Amatobi for allegedly assaulting his 2-month-old baby.

Amatobi was said to have assaulted little Miracle with a plastic hanger, which led to the amputation of the fractured arm at the Pediatrics ward of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Owerri.

NAWOJ, NHRC, and the aggrieved mother of baby Miracle made the call for justice in Owerri, the Imo State Capital.

Imo State Chairperson of NAWOJ, Dr Dorothy Nnaji, who spoke to newsmen after visiting the amputated boy at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, confirmed that the injury inflicted by the 31-year-old father, a native of Amurie in Isu LGA of the state, led to the amputation of the little boy’s right hand.

Nnaji, disclosed how her husband had repeatedly hit the baby with a plastic hanger to stop him from crying until the right hand broke.

“He used a plastic hanger on the baby, simply because he was crying.”

According to her, when he notice the baby’s hand was broken, he used a wooden elastic band to tie the baby’s hand, adding that he locked her and the baby for two days to prevent her from talking to neighbors or seeking help.

She further claimed he took her phone, when she was able to find her way out and sought help from her neighbors, the baby’s hand was already decayed and she was left with no option but to cut off baby Miracle’s right hand from his shoulder.

