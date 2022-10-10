.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibada

A farm manager (name withheld), alongside his girlfriend and two other workers, was kidnapped at a farm settlement in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It would be recalled that similar incidents happened in July and August 2022 respectively in the Ogbomoso and Oyo areas where farmers and the Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Jebba, Kwara, Rt. Rev. Aderogba alongside his wife and driver were kidnapped before an undisclosed amount of money was paid for their release.

Chairman of the Farm Settlement Association, Mr Rasheed Adepoju, who confirmed this to Vanguard, yesterday, said the incident happened Saturday around 10:30 am.

Adepoju said the manager was on the poultry farm to inspect the level of work being done when the abductors dressed in army camouflage with sophisticated weapons invaded the farm situated within the settlement and abducted them.

According to him, “It happened opposite the farm settlement. There is a big poultry farm there. So the manager came there to inspect the work. He came along with his girlfriend and two other workers. Probably they have been trailing them. They jumped on them around 10:30 am and started shooting sporadically. People started running helter-skelter and they took them into his car and drove them out.

“Probably, they don’t know the route or because of the downpour that damaged the road, they abandoned the car of the man there and took him and others into the bush.

“So, we contacted the Police, Amotekun and some other vigilante group from the area but they couldn’t do more maybe because of the rain.”

The chairman said the security operatives however invaded the forests on Sunday morning to rescue the abductees.

RELATED NEWS