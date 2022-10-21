By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ex-beauty queen and reality star, Beauty Etsanyi Tukara got emotional after her esteemed fans chose to gift her a whooping sum of $20,000, 5 million naira, designer bags, a portrait, and other gifts on her 25th birthday.

The former Miss Nigeria beauty pageant winner was excited and moved to tears when she received a well-decorated glass box, containing $20,000 and another containing 5 million naira presented by her fans.

In a viral video online, Beauty who could not control her emotions instantly got teary, while her fans consoled her.

This comes after her friend, Doyin David also gifted her N300,000 on her birthday.

Beauty only spent two weeks in the Big Brother S7 Level-up house but is one of the most loved and popular housemates.

The former beauty queen celebrated her birthday today on Friday and she shared some photos on her verified Instagram page @beautytukura with the caption,“Happy birthday to me!!!🎂🍾🥳💃🏽🥰 I’m super grateful for everything and everyone in my life – my support system (BeeNavy), my family and amazing friends 🥰🥰 I thank God for the undisputed grace over my life.

“He’s my friend, my provider, my protector and I’m excited about this new year because I know he has only good plans for me. Plans to prosper me 🙏🏽🥰”

Happy Birthday Beauty Etsanyi Tukura 🎂🎂🥂🥂🍾🍾🥳🥳💃🏽💃🏽🥰🥰 Happy Birthday to the great person you are becoming and cheers to a new year ahead. 🍾🍾💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

Striking25