By Biodun Busari

The family of late Big Brother Naija star, Patrick Adebowale Fakoya popularly known as Rico Swavey, has announced the arrangements for his burial.

Rico had a terrible accident in a car which landed him in the hospital where he was placed on life support.

The former actor eventually died in the hospital two days after the accident on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

In a statement signed by his family and management team, plans for his funeral were shared via Twitter on Tuesday.

Read also: Lagos govt probes nurses over footage of Rico Swavey’s last moments

“With a heavy heart, we invite all friends and fans of Rico Swavey to his tribute night/candlelight walk tomorrow as we witness a star supernova. Thank you all,” the caption read.

A night of tribute and candlelight walk will take place at Retro Citi, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the night of tribute for the deceased will be followed by a private service at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Square, on Thursday.

The funeral service holds immediately at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, where the deceased will be laid to rest.