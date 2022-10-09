By Ayo Onikoyi

Internationally acclaimed game show, Family Feud, which premiered at foremost production company, Ultima Studios, Lekki, Lagos recently, hits television screens nationwide on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Major highlight of the premiere was a mock Family Feud episode, which featured two families that engaged in a brain-tasking, but exciting game. Also, the select guests who had enough to eat and drink were thrilled to no end with good music.

Sponsored by MTN Nigeria, with Polaris Bank and Flour Mills of Nigeria as associate sponsors, Family Feud hosted by Bisola Ayeola will feature two ‘families’ of five going head-to-head as they try to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions, with a uniquely Nigerian twist, posed to 100 people.

According to Femi Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer, Ultima Studios, what makes Family Feud unique is the fact that anybody or even a whole family can participate in the game show.

“Family Feud cuts across all segments of the demography. It’s made even more interesting because the five participants in each family can be made up of nuclear family members, neighbours, friends, old school mates, and almost anyone in the community. As a matter of fact, we are going to have celebrity episodes. Season 1 of the show has 52 episodes airing twice a week for 26 weeks. The highest prize that can be won on the show is N5 million per family,” he explained.

On the choice of reality TV star, Bisola Ayeola as the show host, Ayeni revealed how over 100 people auditioned before it was decided that she’s the best for the job.

“We auditioned over 100 people including big names and top comedians. At last, together with the foreign franchise owner, we decided Bisola was the best. Like she herself said earlier, it’s a journey that started in 2019 when she did her first audition, and she only got the job about three months ago.

Though, our preferences would have been to discover a new presenter through all the auditions, in the end a known personality came out tops and got the job,” he stated.

Speaking at the event, Ag. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar Mumuni, said, “We prioritize the need to provide families with entertaining content that is wholesome. Family Feud does just that; it brings forward the authenticity of Nigerians, starting with the wonderful host, Bisola. We are excited to see Nigerian families win big on the show.”

Bisola Aiyeola expressed her excitement hosting the show. She enthused: “Family Feud is a show I have come to love, and I look forward to sharing the experience with families across Nigeria. The questions are hilarious, and when you mix that with our unique Nigerian humour, expect non-stop laughter.”

Family Feud will air on both DStv and GOtv. It will be on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154) on Fridays at 8pm and Saturdays at 9pm, with repeats at 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The show will also air on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) on Mondays at 9.30pm and Sundays at 4.30pm, with repeats on Thursdays and Fridays at 1.30pm. Next year, it will be extended to several terrestrial channels including NTA Network.

