The federal government has been advised to be proactive by putting safety checks and other measures in place to avoid subsequent flood disasters in the future.

Chief Executive Officer of Ezewinwe Foundation, Chief Martins Ezewinwe, made the call while presenting food items to flood victims in Kwale, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State.

Represented by Edward Akpati Ogude, deputy general manager of the Delta Broadcasting Service Asaba, Chief Ezewinwe said beside providing safety net to check flooding, there is the urgent need for the federal government to dredge River Niger.

He said dredging the Niger would prevent the flood water from overflowing the river bank, hence forestall destruction of homes, farmlands and other means of livelihood of people living in communities along the bank of the River Niger.

Ezewinwe who felt overwhelmed with the suffering of the people, commended the effort of Delta state government in alleviating the pains of the victims.

He said the state government through various agencies had provided various items to cushion the effect of the flood.

He promised to monitor developments in the IDP camp to see where he could be of assistance in the future.

Ezewinwe called on the flood victims not to see their present situation as end of life but should keep hope of alive.

He urged the camp commandant to ensure that the food items donated are effectively utilised for the welfare of the people.

The philanthropist said the donation was borne out of love for his people who have lost their homes, farms and other means of livelihood.

The items donated include bags of beans, bags of rice, bags of garri, cartons of indomie, cartons of tin tomatoes and others.

A representative of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Friday Ekemefe, who received the items, appreciated Chief Ezewinwe for finding it fit to present food items to the displaced persons.

He said the items would be judiciously used for the benefit of the persons.

