By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Founder School of Politics, Policy and Governance SPPG, and Convener FixPolitics, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has tasked African leaders to leverage the pervasive disruptive technology across the continent to set foundation for economic growth.

Ezekwesili said Africa needs to scale economy to global standards because the world needs Africa and Africa needs the world. She said: “The existing multilateral order is broken and must be urgently fixed so that our world can make critical decisions and take the right actions on issues that affect us all.”

According to her, “Africa must be at the center of the conversations on global governance, economic growth, poverty and inequality, climate change, disruptive technologies and related issues of human and social development.

“The world will do better with Africa actively at the table to redesign today’s global architecture for a future that provides equal opportunity for everyone anywhere to excel” .

Her advise is that for the continent to be ready for the new world, it needs disruptive leaders who are constantly investing in finding better solutions to problems of their communities, countries and the world.

However, she expressed hope that her SPPG is where efforts are being consistently made to raising the ethical, competent and capable disruptive leaders for an Africa that sits at the global table of decision. “And we are doing so, one leader at a time in significant numbers,” Ezekwesili added.

The SPPG is an unconventional school designed to attract, develop and produce a new generation of political leaders who will listen and serve the new class of citizens who know their rights. The innovative leadership school is developing a massive pipeline of value-based and disruptive thinking political-class equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and mindset to solve complex leadership problems to reposition Africa in the 21st Century.

The SPPG is said to have a continental focus although it started in Nigeria in 2020 with expansion plans to enter into six other countries beginning with Senegal in 2023.

Chief Executive Officer, SPPG, Ms. Alero Ayida-Otobo, said, “Our pioneer class of 160 outstanding professionals from the public sector, business, and civil society graduated in October 2021. This year, 133 will graduate in a hybrid ceremony on October 8, 2022.”

The school’s 10-month long multidisciplinary and unconventional curriculum spans topics on politics, ethical leadership, strategic management, gender, equity and social inclusion, economics and economic policy, human capital development, technology and development, trade, sectoral issues for accelerating development, environment and climate change, security, transparency, accountability, good governance, and institution’s building.

For the CEO, “We are fortunate to have an honorary expert faculty body consisting of renowned academics, experts and practitioners from around the world who teach our 140 courses. Our students have therefore learned from that world class pool to become disruptive thinkers who are ethical, competent, and capable in their present and future roles as political and policy leaders.

“We are delighted that 55 of our students were aspirants for elective offices in the recent primaries of various political parties and of which five emerged as candidates for the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Our school continues to support our alumni by engaging experts to help design strategies that can strengthen their candidacy and improve their chances of winning elections,” she added.

Meanwhile, the school as a way of marking its second anniversary, which kicked off today, announced the launch of its Alumni Association, will perform a Solidarity Walk today and host its first graduation ceremony tomorrow, while the next matriculation for the school comes up on October 28th, 2022 in Abuja with the theme “Designing our Global Future with Africa in Mind.”

