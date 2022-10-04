…event to hold on November 12 in Enugu

Following the recently concluded nominations for awards in some categories by The Pacesetter Frontier Magazine for the second edition of her Annual Public Lecture Series and Awards dubbed Frontier Discourse, and the entire voting process which saw a record total of 24,931 votes spread across 20 countries of the world, the Magazine has announced the emergence of notable Nigerians as recipients of the awards.

Speaking, the Ag. Editor in Chief of the magazine, Daberechukwu Egbo, noted that the editorial team of the magazine deliberately omitted some categories from the voting process and that under some categories, as was previously done, two persons emerged.

In her words “2021 and 2022 are the years in focus for all categories of awards.

“The editorial team deliberately omitted some categories from the voting process. Recall that we earlier mentioned that in the maiden edition, we had seven award categories. However, the board approved the addition of new categories, bringing all the categories to eleven.

“Also, like we did in our maiden edition, some categories will have more than one recipient but not more than two, while the other categories will have just a recipient”.

The awardees are:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Prof Laz Ekwueme

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife

GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

BUSINESS PERSONALITY AWARD

Hon. Ogochukwu Ekwueme

Mrs. Ifeoma Ezechukwu

YOUTH ICON AWARD

Asisat Oshoala

Okeoga Darlington

WOMAN OF THE TIME AWARD

Dr. Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani

MEDIA PERSONALITY AWARD

Mr. Chukwuma Ephraim Okenwa

Dr. Uche Anioke

HUMANITARIAN SERVICE AWARD

Rotary Foundation

Hon. Maurice Akueme

IROKO OF THE NIGER AWARD

Chief Pete Edochie

FRONTIER PERSON

Prof. Okey Ikechukwu

PUBLIC SERVANT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Dr. David Okelue Ugwunta

Hon. Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyawunne

LITERARY ICON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Dr. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe

Mentioning the topic of the public lecture as “The Purpose of Power: Ambition for Common Good and Our Culture of Silence and Endurance”, she stated the magazine’s readiness to host all guests.

Egbo reiterated that the Keynote speaker will be Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, mni, a Member of This Day Newspaper Editorial Board, Professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development and Executive Director, Development Specs Academy.

She noted that the event would have other features besides the lecture and presentation of awards which will be made public soon.

The details of the event are: Date: November 12, 2022. Venue: De Dome Event Center, Edward Nnaji Street, New Haven, Enugu. Time: 11am (Red Carpet)

She listed and thanked corporate bodies, establishments and businesses who are official partners in the event: Selonnes Consult, Ingrace Group, Service Accord Initiative, Human Development Centre, Steve Oruruo Foundation, Wears Africana, Games By Summer, Anchor News, Journalist 101, Igbo Radio, Nani Boi Studios, CEO Media Agency and Skitech Media Agency, while calling on more corporate bodies willing to partner to reach out to the Magazine.

Assuring that the event on November 12 will be streamed live across social media networks; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, she asked interested attendees to reserve their seats through https://forms.gle/Vot1qCtw2neeeN1v7

