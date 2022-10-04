…event to hold on November 12 in Enugu
Following the recently concluded nominations for awards in some categories by The Pacesetter Frontier Magazine for the second edition of her Annual Public Lecture Series and Awards dubbed Frontier Discourse, and the entire voting process which saw a record total of 24,931 votes spread across 20 countries of the world, the Magazine has announced the emergence of notable Nigerians as recipients of the awards.
Speaking, the Ag. Editor in Chief of the magazine, Daberechukwu Egbo, noted that the editorial team of the magazine deliberately omitted some categories from the voting process and that under some categories, as was previously done, two persons emerged.
In her words “2021 and 2022 are the years in focus for all categories of awards.
“The editorial team deliberately omitted some categories from the voting process. Recall that we earlier mentioned that in the maiden edition, we had seven award categories. However, the board approved the addition of new categories, bringing all the categories to eleven.
“Also, like we did in our maiden edition, some categories will have more than one recipient but not more than two, while the other categories will have just a recipient”.
The awardees are:
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Prof Laz Ekwueme
Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife
GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike
BUSINESS PERSONALITY AWARD
Hon. Ogochukwu Ekwueme
Mrs. Ifeoma Ezechukwu
YOUTH ICON AWARD
Asisat Oshoala
Okeoga Darlington
WOMAN OF THE TIME AWARD
Dr. Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani
MEDIA PERSONALITY AWARD
Mr. Chukwuma Ephraim Okenwa
Dr. Uche Anioke
HUMANITARIAN SERVICE AWARD
Rotary Foundation
Hon. Maurice Akueme
IROKO OF THE NIGER AWARD
Chief Pete Edochie
FRONTIER PERSON
Prof. Okey Ikechukwu
PUBLIC SERVANT OF THE YEAR AWARD
Dr. David Okelue Ugwunta
Hon. Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyawunne
LITERARY ICON OF THE YEAR AWARD
Dr. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe
Mentioning the topic of the public lecture as “The Purpose of Power: Ambition for Common Good and Our Culture of Silence and Endurance”, she stated the magazine’s readiness to host all guests.
Egbo reiterated that the Keynote speaker will be Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, mni, a Member of This Day Newspaper Editorial Board, Professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development and Executive Director, Development Specs Academy.
She noted that the event would have other features besides the lecture and presentation of awards which will be made public soon.
The details of the event are: Date: November 12, 2022. Venue: De Dome Event Center, Edward Nnaji Street, New Haven, Enugu. Time: 11am (Red Carpet)
She listed and thanked corporate bodies, establishments and businesses who are official partners in the event: Selonnes Consult, Ingrace Group, Service Accord Initiative, Human Development Centre, Steve Oruruo Foundation, Wears Africana, Games By Summer, Anchor News, Journalist 101, Igbo Radio, Nani Boi Studios, CEO Media Agency and Skitech Media Agency, while calling on more corporate bodies willing to partner to reach out to the Magazine.
Assuring that the event on November 12 will be streamed live across social media networks; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, she asked interested attendees to reserve their seats through https://forms.gle/Vot1qCtw2neeeN1v7