By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has elected Mrs. Soromidayo George, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, as its first female Chairman in 32 years, at its annual general meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

Also, on the new EXCO of MANEG are Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison (BATN), and Dr. Frederick Mordi of Cadbury Nigeria, who are Vice Chairman I and II, respectively.

In her acceptance speech, the new Chairman said attention has been turned to non-oil exporters to create the needed balance of trade, boosting the nation’s foreign reserves, while also creating jobs for millions of Nigerians. She promised to explore all available windows including the NEXPORTRADE Houses platform, to increase non-oil export revenue.

She noted that MANEG is the largest non-oil export advocacy group in Nigeria. She promised to build on the legacies of the immediate past Chairman, some of which include spearheading payment of backlog of Export Expansion Grant (EEG) to members; enhancing the process of repatriation for exporters; and creating a collaborative environment between members and various government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).