Instagram and social media sensation, B.I Benard have urged the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi of the need to invest hugely into his various campaign strategies as this will further strengthen his foot towards winning the coming presidential election.

Speaking on the need to invest massively; Benard noted that money plays a huge role in campaigns, even in the western world, and the biggest counties in the world and such there is need for the youthful oriented Peter to explore this means.

He said ‘ It’s already a great feeling that Nigerians have made so much efforts to show how much Love & Believe they have for the brand Peter Obi; however Benard strongly advise Mr Peter Obi never to relax on this. Politicians in Nigeria are used to sharing rice, yam, food stuffs and cash as well, to lure people in voting them. This I believe Mr Peter Obi should also use same format.

Highlighting further, Benard noted that though Obi has been regarded as the people’s choice; bearing this in mind, he needs to utilize every format of the Nigerian politicians, political tricks and structure our politicians are setting for the 2023 general election.

‘ A lot of people are hungry out there and the only way they want to exercise their franchise is to vote whoever that has supported them via reaching out in terms of food, clothings amongst others

Let’s do everything to make sure we get back our great nation. One Love Nigeria