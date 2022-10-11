By Peter Egwuatu

Experts have cautioned insurance companies and employers in other sectors of the economy to place priority on employees well being and mental alertness to be able to enhance their productivity in the workplace.

The Experts gave advice during the Dive In Nigeria virtual event hosted by Aon, the British-American multinational financial services firm for Dive In hosts 2022 festival to create awareness of mental health and wellbeing amongst insurance stakeholder.

Part of the global insurance industry’s well-established festival for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) Dive In, the event focused on mental health and well-being.

The festival which was attended by insurance stakeholders from across the world, had on its panel top insurance leaders, including Omokunbi Adeoti, Chief People Experience Office, Leadway Group; Gloria Agugua,Head, Human Resources, Heirs Insurance; and Mental health and wellness expert, Chioma Fakorede, Executive Director, Olamma Cares Foundation.

Addressing attendees who had gathered from the insurance industry, other sectors of the economy, and viewers who joined the conference virtually, keynote speaker, Chioma Fakorede affirmed the importance of creating a mentally aware and friendly workplace, for an enabling environment.

In her call for the promotion of mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, she said, “As an employer, you can be an agent of change by becoming aware of mental health and educating your staff on it, creating clear structures for employees who might need help, creating a positive work environment that would reduce stress, burnout, be understanding and flexible to the needs of your employees and have zero tolerance to discrimination and stigma.”

During the panel discussion, the three (3) reputable speakers, touched on important points from the Dive In 2022 Nigerian Insurance industry survey, gleaning insights from data and trends captured in the survey report. This set the foundation for conversations around mental health triggers in the workplace, signs of mental health struggles, the role of the organization and society in embracing employees’ mental health struggles and creating enabling environments for balanced well-being.

One of the speakers during the panel session, Gloria Agugua, Head, Human Resources, Heirs Insurance, said, “Lack of awareness of mental health and fear of being stigmatized at the workplace persist as barriers to wellbeing. This barrier triggers a set of reactions that are catastrophic to business progression. When an employee struggles with mental health challenges and his or her organization decides to turn a blind eye, it comes back to affect business outcomes. This is why organizations need to create mental health awareness; modify workplace risk factors that can trigger stress; institute an organizational environment or culture that promotes wellbeing; eradicate stigma and encourage open-minded conversations about mental health in the workplace; and most importantly, be understanding and flexible to the needs of the employee, and listen and respond with empathy.”

Discussing the role that Dive In has played in ensuring diversity and inclusion practices which now accommodate discussions about mental health and wellness in the Nigerian Insurance industry, Omokunbi Adeoti, Chief People Experience Office, Leadway Group stated, “Just like in other years, Dive In continues to lead globally prioritized discussions, conveying appropriate actions and adopting cultural nuances that facilitate the acceptance of the platform’s goodwill and message of change. I am especially excited that the Dive In platform is bringing this conversation to our doorstep again, and this time, with a focus on the very issue that threatens organizational balance when not strategically managed by all parties involved.”

