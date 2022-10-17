By Rosemary Iwunze

Reinsurance companies in Africa have been urged to focus on sustainability as they offer an important complementary service to the stability, solvency and sustainability of not only the primary insurance market, but also the economy at large.

Giving this advise at the 26th African Insurance Organisation, AIO, Reinsurance Forum in Lomé, Togo Deputy Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer of Africa Reinsurance Corporation, Mr. Ken Aghoghovbia, noted that a few of the pressing issues that Africa is dealing with right now are the climate crisis, de-risking infrastructure projects, civil unrest and political violence, epidemics, technology and cyber risks, as well as need for sustainability.

On climate crisis, Aghoghovbia said: “As African reinsurers, we can deploy the reinsurance capacity, organization and expertise required to adequately cover natural catastrophe risks. For the property portfolio, we must also invest in continuously updated catastrophe modeling tools so that we do not underestimate the impact of climate change on future catastrophe claims”.

On de-risking infrastructure projects, he stated: “Infrastructure undertakings are huge and complex projects, usually funded by international financial institutions or donors. Therefore, de-risking these investments is an important objective.”

On civil unrest and political violence, he said: “The world is facing an unprecedented rise in civil unrest as governments of all stripes grapple with the impact of inflation on the price of staple foods and energy”.

With such an elevated risk, many international reinsurers have taken a very conservative approach and preferred to stay away or limit cover for the risk of political violence and terrorism (PVT), especially in African countries. Fortunately, several African reinsurers have not hesitated to provide reinsurance capacity. This is an area where our reinsurers’ local knowledge can be important in the underwriting process. We should however, not forget that in the aftermath of a civil unrest, the speed of claims settlement by reinsurers is very critical in achieving quick economic recovery. It is for this reason that the proximity of African reinsurers can be of great advantage.”