By Godfrey Bivbere & Mercy Opara

Stakeholders in the maritime industry have raised alarm over the establishment of several illegal jetties in the Lagos area, warning of the security implications of the operations of such facilities.

The stakeholders are of the opinion that with the springing up of such illegal jetties and the attendant malpractices in cargo clearing through such facilities, arms and ammunition could be shipped into the country without the knowledge of the relevant government agencies.

Former General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Chris Borha, in an interview with Vanguard, said the proliferation of barging operations in the country, especially in the Lagos area, has led to the establishment of more of such illegal facilities.

According to him, “The problem I have with that barging is that number one; they are just creating terminals any corner, so it is not regulated. Customs say they are using it to fly containers.

“So there has to be a systematic approach, the various agencies must sit down and fashion out how these facilities can work effectively. Where will they use as terminals? What are the approvals they require?’’