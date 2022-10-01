By Japhet Davidson

On the heels of her critically-acclaimed debut single, ‘Little Black Bird’, UK-based Afro-soul singer and instrumentalist, Uchechi Emelonye, is releasing two additional songs. Slated for release on Monday, October 3, 2022, the songs, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, seem a re-affirmation of the lyrical and vocal dexterity of the Law undergraduate already being hailed as ‘Afro-soul Princess’.

The songs which will be available on major music streaming platforms are expected to deepen her grasp on that genre of music in Africa and beyond, as stakeholders continue to laud her ability to emotionalise her themes with lines and rhythm.

Describing one of the songs, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’, Uchechi Emelonye, called it ‘a unique fun product’ created for music fans. She says: ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ was inspired by all the love I am surrounded by in all shapes and forms. A love song is a staple to have as a musician and this was my personal take on the topic. I also wanted to explore a theme lighter than I have previously done, while still singing about something everyone can relate to. I wrote ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ myself, like I write all my songs. I initially found a beat on YouTube one night when I was bored at university and felt compelled to write lyrics to it. It was produced by Zaq Sawyer Coffey in Birmingham, UK, and my dad was the one that found him, and I am so glad he did because we created a unique and fun product that I cannot wait for you all to hear.”

The second of three siblings, Uchechi Emelonye, whose father is a senior diplomat with the United Nations, has had an interesting musical journey so far. “My musical journey started when my parents put me in guitar and piano classes when I was in primary school in the Republic of North Macedonia. There I developed knowledge of basic musical theory and the basic skills to play those instruments. While studying in Italy, I always auditioned for musicals at school, and on Sundays, I sang the responsorial psalm at our Catholic church in Rome. It was from these exposures that I started to develop my voice. Through my time in Finland and Uganda, I started a band with my friends, and we wrote and composed our own music. I kept on writing and belonged to a few more bands in high school in Nigeria. COVID-19 hit during my last year of high school and first year of university, it was then my older brother and I brought ‘With You’ to my parents who decided to support my music professionally”, she says.

Uchechi Emelonye’s singles have gained enormous airplay across major Nigerian, British and American radio stations. Huge interest has been evoked in her, evidenced by the numerous interviews she has done with radio personalities and on TV. Her stunning music video for ‘Little Black Bird’ directed by top Nigerian Director, Sesan is still being played on prime music channels and has garnered over 130,000 streams on YouTube.

