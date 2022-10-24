By Efosa Taiwo

Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung has lost his son Nehemiah Dalung aged 33.

Dalung, who was Sports Minister from 2015 to 2019, announced the death of his son in a Facebook post on Monday.

He wrote “Although Nehemiah’s life ended before we were ready, the time Nehemiah spent in our lives was memorable. Nehemiah Dalung was 33 years old. He was the son of former Sports & Youth Minister, Solomon Dalung.

“There are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing one’s son at his prime age, but we take consolation in God who gives and takes. May his soul rest in peace.”

Prior to the latest announcement, the former minister had requested prayers from the public for his ailing son.

“Kindly include us in your prayers, my son is laying critical on admission in the hospital,” he wrote.

RELATED NEWS