…Says no plan to replace programme with pipeline surveillance job

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Ex agitators have been urged to support the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu rtd.

Making the appeal in Warri, Delta state, a former militant leader, Mr Akuna Akpaikpai , described the new amnesty boss as a man of honour who is also very passionate about addressing challenges in the Niger Delta region.

He said it was not true as alleged in some quarters that Ndiomu was in the saddle to wind up the amnesty programme, adding also that there was no plan to replace the amnesty programme with the pipeline surveillance job awarded Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

“Now, over the years, a lot of people have been trained in the programme, most people have been empowered as well which is the major mandate of the programme. At least it will not be a bad idea for Ndiomu to sanitize the programme by ensuring that things are done properly in the programme. Let those that have not been trained be trained and empowered.

“Realistically speaking, Amnesty Programmes all over the world always last for few years after which it will be terminated by the Government. That the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme has lasted this long is all thanks to God and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“To the best of my knowledge, even if the programme is to wind up, it is going to be a gradual process that will take more than a year. I am also aware that the programme might not be terminated but may metamorphosed into an agency that will properly carter for the needs of our people in the coming years.

“PAP is a child of the Federal Government of Nigeria and so whatever that happens to it is under the directives of the Federal Government, an individual should not be held responsible for a directive of the Government. As Niger Deltans, we have to prepare ourselves and minds along this regard. The point is that even if the programme did not end now, it will still end someday.

“No one should see Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu otherwise because he is just like a messenger carrying out the orders of the Federal Government of Nigeria. No one can even claim to love Niger Delta more than he does. He has paid his dues in Nigeria “

