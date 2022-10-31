Luiz ‘Lula’ da Silva, Jair Bolsonaro

By Biodun Busari

Former Brazilian president Luiz ‘Lula’ da Silva, has staged a comeback following his triumph over the incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro in the country’s presidential elections.

In the ferociously contested election, the former two-term president polled 50.9 per cent of the votes leaving 49.1 per cent for Bolsonaro.

The results had mounted a change in Brazil’s political administration from the right wing to the left wing.

Da Silva was declared the winner on Sunday after he was jailed and banned from contesting for office in 2018 as he was found guilty of collecting a bribe from a Brazilian construction firm for contracts with the country’s oil company.

Da Silva spent 580 days in jail before his conviction was annulled and he returned to the political fray.

“They tried to bury me alive and here I am,” the ex-leader said in his victory speech.

Following his victory, world leaders have been congratulating the 77-year-old politician.

“I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections,” US President Joe Biden said.

“I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also said he looks forward to working with the Brazilian leader on common significance, such as protecting the environment.

“The people of Brazil have spoken. I’m looking forward to working with @LulaOficial to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities – like protecting the environment. Congratulations, Lula!” he tweeted.

RELATED NEWS