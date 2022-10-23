Lawrence Godwin Kingsley, popular known as Kaptain Kush, is not a new name in the industry. With a couple of hit songs under his belt, Kaptain Kush has made his mark as one of the emerging Afropop stars in the country. The music act has maintained relevance in the industry not just because of his fast-rising music career but also his exploits as an entrepreneur.

For many years, music and Kaptain Kush were Siamese twins, inseparable, as the latter spent hours every week honing his craft. But it wasn’t long before he found a new lover in entrepreneurship. Currently, the CEO of TheCityCeleb, one of the leading entertainment agencies in the country, Kaptain Kush, talks about his views on entrepreneurship in this interview.

Can you tell us how you found your way to entrepreneurship?

I am a Lagos boy. I was born and bred in Somolu, where I was exposed to hustling early on. I started making music in high school, composing and singing songs whenever I was free. And this kept on till I entered a higher institution. However, music was not the only thing I was doing. Along the way, I picked up blogging. I worked as a freelance writer for some brands. I helped them create content to promote their products or services. The money I made from my writing career was what I used to pay bills and push my music. You know that promoting one’s music requires money, right?

However, in 2019 I decided to become a blogger. It was the new goal I set for myself. Learning on my own, I launched a website and started my blogging career. This was the start of my entrepreneurship journey.

How did the TheCityCeleb brand come about then?

TheCityCeleb was birthed in 2020 during the pandemic. It was born out of the desire to expand my tentacles. I wanted to impact the entertainment industry more. I didn’t want to be stuck in the box of just making music, so I founded TheCityCeleb. The brand started as a media publication that targeted Gen Zs and Millenials interested in reading about entertainment-related content. Seeing the media publication’s success in the first six months, we decided to expand to music production and marketing. By setting up these arms, I wanted to contribute to the growth of emerging artists in the music industry. As a rising star, I understand the challenges upcoming music acts face regarding quality music production and promoting their songs or projects.

How has the journey been so far?

I would be lying if I said it has been easy. Fun and Adventurous are two words that describe my experience so far. It has been a hell of a ride, but I have enjoyed it. From the strategy sessions with my staff to working directly with creatives, it has been an enlightening experience. I have learned more about myself on the way, especially the things I am capable of.

Do you sometimes regret your decision? I mean, do you wish you had focused squarely on music alone

I don’t have any iota of regret. There is nothing about my journey so far that has ever made me feel regretful. I am doing what I love – impacting lives and being a pacesetter in the entertainment industry. I am a goal-getter, and founding TheCityCeleb was another milestone for me. I didn’t just succeed in establishing it; I have grown it into one of the sought-after entertainment brands in the country. So tell me, why should I have any regret?

Do you think entrepreneurship is for everyone?

My little time on earth has taught me that we humans are all different. Our interests and capabilities differ. Yet I feel anyone can succeed at entrepreneurship if they understand the key principles and are focused. Furthermore, I feel musicians should try their hands at entrepreneurship. This is my hot take, and I am sure some people will disagree with me. It doesn’t matter if you fail or not; every musician should give entrepreneurship a try. I believe that God didn’t create us to be one thing. We can succeed in different fields, and entrepreneurship is one. In the future, I want to see more musicians, especially rising artists like myself, become entrepreneurs.

