European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

The European Union (EU) has kicked off its campaign to promote the partnership between the continents for socio-economic and political developments in the beneficiary countries.

The programme, the biggest undertaken by EU outside its borders, seeks to borrow from the best examples among the beneficiaries of EU-funded programmes and leverage on the influence of celebrities to provide a multiplier effect.The Africa-EU Campaign, tagged ‘We See Africa’, runs simultaneously in Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, and builds on the resounding success of a previous one conducted across seven other African countries from 2020-2021.It is targeting young Nigerians between the ages of 18 – 35 who are active in the digital space.

Speaking on the essence of the campaign, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi, stated: “We will work with national influencers to express our shared values and aspirations; showcase local success stories generated by our partnership; and connect with a new audience of young Africans, leveraging the pop culture. “Our long history of interaction and geographical proximity have, over the years, inspired us to be creative and ambitious in the way we confront our common problems; preserve our shared values, and work towards our common interest and goals.

“The vibrancy, dynamism, motivation and resilience of Nigeria’s mainly young population reflect the uniqueness of a continent fired up by imaginative ideas and relentless optimism. From the prism of Nigeria, the EU sees Africa.”

She referenced the outstanding accomplishments recorded in recent times among which are that the EU remains Nigeria’s biggest trading partner, first investor, top donor of humanitarian and development aid, and the biggest diplomatic network.

The bloc is also Nigeria’s first partner in foreign direct investments, with EU companies contributing, together with their Nigerian business partners, to the country’s economic growth, job creation and wealth generation.

“We look forward to further strengthening these relations and helping create the necessary

