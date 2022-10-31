• As winners of 6th essay competition emerge

By Chioma Obinna

IN commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, Aisha Tijani, who emerged winner of the 2022 Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria, ESGN, Secondary School Essay Competition, acted as Country Manager, AstraZeneca Nigeria for a day.

The 15-year-old who just finished high school at Crescent College, Victoria Island, Lagos, also went home with a trophy, certificate and N50,000 cash prize.

The annual competition made its debut in 2017 is designed to create awareness about endometriosis among adolescents. It also aims to promote creative writing while encouraging research for knowledge on endometriosis.

Endometriosis is an incurable disorder that manifests with pain, menstrual irregularities and quite often, infertility, among women of reproductive age.

Speaking on her winning entry on the topic entitled “Increasing the awareness of Endometriosis in Nigeria”, Aisha said, “The school teacher gave us the letter from ESGN that we are to write about endometriosis. At that time I did not know anything about the condition. There was some information in the letter, I also had to make some extra research online and from textbooks and from other sources. I gathered information and put something together.”

She opted to make her write up a narrative about an aunt with endometriosis. “She was my favourite aunt and she had passed on. I made it appear that she was the one that motivated me to want to become a gynecologist.”

Aisha explained that as winner, she is better informed and intends to create social media plans to talk about endometriosis and other health conditions that affect women in order to enlighten more people and save lives.

God’s Favour Udom, also 15, a SS3 student of Prudence City College, was first runner up. “I had never written on a medical topic, and although I had enough information and material from the internet, and my teachers and my mother also helped, it was tough.

God’s Favour who won N30,000 cash hopes to become a cardiologist. “I intend to create awareness about endometriosis as much as I can.” she said.

The second runner up, Oluwafemi Olafuyi, a SS2 student of Rainbow College, Lagos, won N20,000 for her effort.

Olufemi, 15, who wants to be a biomedical engineer said that she would also be spreading awareness among the health professionals to recognise the common signs and symptoms of endometriosis.

“I did my best and l’ll be informing and educating people on the need to have proper information about endometriosis, and also to go for early treatment.”

On his part, AstraZeneca Nigeria Country Manager, Mr. Morris Nyarko, described the competition as a character building exercise.

“We are happy to drive agenda like this and the bottom line is awareness creation. Every initiative that borders on people becoming more conscious of their health eventually leading to better medication and better access to healthcare.

“October was the international Day for the Girl Child, so in accordance with this we decided that the winner of the essay competition would be Country Manager for AstraZeneca for one day, and that was Aisha. She was an amazing boss for the day,” he asserted.

The Founder/CEO, ESGN, Dr Abayomi Ajayi explained that the campaign for endometriosis was spearheaded by the ESGN since 2005. Ajayi, who is also the Medical Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, said it is important to continue to raise awareness, especially among young girls.

“I’m really very happy to see young, ladies taking interest in endometriosis and having an essay competition. It was because we saw the low level of interest in this condition generally that we thought of raising the awareness.

“And we thought that after we started with the doctors who are supposed to make the diagnosis, we would educate the students. Over time, we want to be able to have advocates among them who can talk to their colleagues.

We are looking forward to the time that will be able to make it a nationwide competition. For now, it is mainly Lagos and some parts of Ogun state that are involved. We are still constrained but particularly happy that Astrazdneca was able to add to it this year.

The winner of the essay competition had the benefit of being Country Manager for AstraZeneca for a day. If we can do this annually, I think that the experience will have a long lasting effect on the kids. I believe that that also is likely to have an impact on the life of the winner.”

