By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has heaped praises on David de Gea, describing as a “great” goalkeeper after his heroics against West Ham United.

De Gea was in fine form on Sunday night as he helped United to a 1-0 Premier League win against West Ham, making late saves to deny Michail Antonio, Kurt Zouma and Declan Rice.

According to Ten Hag, De Gea has capabilities to play with his feet as against what was once claimed by Spain’s coach, Luis Enrique.

Recall Luis Enrique ignored the Man United number one in his 55-man World Cup shortlist.

It is a major snub for the 31-year-old, who has been voted United’s Players’ Player of the Year four times including last season, especially as three Premier League keepers – Robert Sanchez of Brighton, Brentford’s David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has returned to form at Chelsea – are understood to have made it.

“Everyone has his own opinion but for me, the first thing for a goalkeeper is to protect the goal and make sure you don’t concede goals,” Ten Hag said. “In that fact he is magnificent.

“But with the feet he has capabilities as well. That is not only with the keeper but also the one in front and what options you give to bring passes in.

“I am convinced he can do it. The games so far he proved it.”

United defeated West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday courtesy of a Marcus Rashford 38th minute goal to keep them in fifth position.

